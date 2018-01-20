Gukôroku Traces of Sin

Magazine reporter Tanaka is granted request to investigate a year old murder case gone cold, where a "perfect" family - a successful businessman, his beautiful wife and adorable child - were brutally murdered. Tanaka interviews acquaintances of the dead but gradually finds out that the family was not exactly ideal as believed, as stories of their true nature unfold. Equally disturbing are the interviewees themselves, each letting loose their own hidden nature. Meanwhile Tanaka himself is burdened when his younger sister Mitsuko is arrested for child abuse. Gukôroku is a haunting and intense tale of the demons we face every day - inside and out.
