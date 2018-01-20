* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Gukôroku Traces of Sin

Japan Foundation Touring Film Programme Release Date

Sunday 11th February 2018
Gukôroku Traces of Sin poster
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

At Japan Foundation Touring Film Programme. Show listing.

Directed by:

Kei Ishikawa

Written by:

Tokurô Nukui and Kôsuke Mukai

Produced by:

Makoto Kakurai

Starring:

Satoshi Tsumabuki, Hikari Mitsushima, Keisuke Koide, Asami Usuda, Yui Ichikawa and Tomoya Nakamura

Genres:

Drama, Mystery

Language:

Japanese

Runtime:

2 hours (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Magazine reporter Tanaka is granted request to investigate a year old murder case gone cold, where a "perfect" family - a successful businessman, his beautiful wife and adorable child - were brutally murdered. Tanaka interviews acquaintances of the dead but gradually finds out that the family was not exactly ideal as believed, as stories of their true nature unfold. Equally disturbing are the interviewees themselves, each letting loose their own hidden nature. Meanwhile Tanaka himself is burdened when his younger sister Mitsuko is arrested for child abuse. Gukôroku is a haunting and intense tale of the demons we face every day - inside and out.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Gukôroku Traces of Sin.

Gukôroku Traces of Sin Cast

Satoshi Tsumabuki

Satoshi Tsumabuki headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7¼" (1.71 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Gukôroku Traces of Sin

Hikari Mitsushima

Hikari Mitsushima headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 3¾" (1.62 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Gukôroku Traces of Sin

Keisuke Koide

Keisuke Koide headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Gukôroku Traces of Sin

Asami Usuda

Asami Usuda headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 3¾" (1.62 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Gukôroku Traces of Sin

Yui Ichikawa

Yui Ichikawa headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 2¼" (1.58 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Gukôroku Traces of Sin

Tomoya Nakamura

Tomoya Nakamura headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Gukôroku Traces of Sin

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 22:02 20th January 2018