* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Stefan Zweig: Farewell to Europe

UK Cinema Release Date

Saturday 6th January 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

April-July 2018
?
new Stefan Zweig: Farewell to Europe poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Saturday 6th January 2018 view the list.

Directed by:

Maria Schrader

Written by:

Maria Schrader and Jan Schomburg

Produced by:

Cornelia Ackers, Stefan Arndt, Pierre-Olivier Bardet, Danny Krausz, Heinrich Mis, Denis Poncet, Olivier Père, Uwe Schott, Andreas Schreitmüller and Kurt Stocker

Starring:

Tómas Lemarquis, Barbara Sukowa, Nahuel Pérez Biscayart, Matthias Brandt, Ivan Shvedoff and Charly Hübner

Genre:

Drama

Language:

German

Runtime:

1 hour 46 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In 1936, Stefan Zweig, the illustrious author of "24 Hours of a Woman's Life" and "Letter from an Unknown Woman", leaves Austria for South America. Being Jewish and hating the inhumanity that prevails in Germany while threatening his native country, he has decided to escape the specter of Nazism. Brazil is his chosen country. He is immediately hailed at Rio de Janeiro's Jockey Club by the local jet set. But whereas expect him to take sides and to make a statement against Hitler and his clique, Zweig refuses to renounce his humanity and to indulge in over-simplification: he just cannot condemn Germany and its people. On the other hand, the great writer literally falls in love with Brazil and undertakes the writing of a new book about the country. Accompanied by Lotte, his second wife he explores different regions, including the most remote ones.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Stefan Zweig: Farewell to Europe is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Stefan Zweig: Farewell to Europe.

Stefan Zweig: Farewell to Europe Cast

Tómas Lemarquis

Tómas Lemarquis headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Stefan Zweig: Farewell to Europe

Barbara Sukowa

Barbara Sukowa headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Stefan Zweig: Farewell to Europe

Nahuel Pérez Biscayart

Nahuel Pérez Biscayart headshot

Date of Birth:

6 March 1986

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

120 Beats Per MinuteSee You Up ThereStefan Zweig: Farewell to Europe

Matthias Brandt

Matthias Brandt headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11¼" (1.81 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Stefan Zweig: Farewell to Europe

Ivan Shvedoff

Ivan Shvedoff headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9¾" (1.77 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Stefan Zweig: Farewell to Europe

Charly Hübner

Charly Hübner headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 3½" (1.92 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Stefan Zweig: Farewell to Europe

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 10:27 28th December 2017