Sketch

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 12th January 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

April-July 2018
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:post-production

In 1 cinema on Friday 12th January 2018 view the list.

Directed by:

Vijay Chandar

Written by:

Vijay Chandar

Starring:

Vikram, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sriman, Soori, Vishwanath and Vela Ramamoorthy

Genres:

Action, Thriller

Language:

Tamil

Runtime:

2 hours 30 minutes (approx.)
Reviews

Sketch Cast

Vikram

Vikram headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6¼" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia headshot

Date of Birth:

21 December 1989

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6¼" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sriman

Sriman headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Soori

Soori headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Vishwanath

Vishwanath headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Vela Ramamoorthy

Vela Ramamoorthy headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

