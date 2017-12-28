* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

32 Pills: My Sister's Suicide

UK Cinema Release Date

Saturday 13th January 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

April-July 2018
?
new 32 Pills: My Sister's Suicide poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Saturday 13th January 2018 view the list.

Directed by:

Hope Litoff

Produced by:

Beth Levison

Genres:

Biography, Documentary, Family

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 29 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

She's beautiful, artistic, loved and can't stand to be alive. 32 Pills traces the fascinating life and mental illness of my sister, New York artist and photographer Ruth Litoff, and my struggle to come to terms with her tragic suicide.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when 32 Pills: My Sister's Suicide is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on 32 Pills: My Sister's Suicide.

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 10:27 28th December 2017