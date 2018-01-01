* × Change Settings

Pin Cushion

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 11th January 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

April-July 2018
?
new Pin Cushion poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Thursday 11th January 2018 view the list.

Directed by:

Deborah Haywood

Written by:

Deborah Haywood

Produced by:

Gavin Humphries and Maggie Monteith

Starring:

Lily Newmark, Joanna Scanlan, Loris Scarpa, Sacha Cordy-Nice, Bethany Antonia and Saskia Paige Martin

Genre:

Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 22 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Super close Mother Lyn and daughter Iona (Dafty One and Dafty Two) are excited for their new life in a new town. Determined to make a success of things after a tricky start, Iona becomes 'best friends' with Keely, Stacey and Chelsea. Used to being Iona's bestie herself, Lyn feels left out. So Lyn also makes friends with Belinda, her neighbour. As much as Lyn and Iona pretend to each other that things are going great, things aren't going great for either of them. Iona struggles with the girls, who act more like frenemies than friends, and Belinda won't give Lyn her stepladders back. Both Mother and Daughter retreat into fantasy and lies.

Reviews

Pin Cushion Cast

Lily Newmark

Lily Newmark headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Pin Cushion

Joanna Scanlan

Joanna Scanlan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 1" (1.55 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Pin Cushion

Loris Scarpa

Loris Scarpa headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Pin Cushion

Sacha Cordy-Nice

Sacha Cordy-Nice headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Pin Cushion

Bethany Antonia

Bethany Antonia headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Pin Cushion

Saskia Paige Martin

Saskia Paige Martin headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Pin Cushion

Last update was at 08:29 1st January 2018