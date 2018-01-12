Movie Synopsis:

Two Down is the first theatrical feature from Fizz and Ginger Films, whom Screen International, picked for their 'Stars of Tomorrow' edition in 2013. Set in modern day London, Two Down is nevertheless inspired by films of the 1970's, which gives this clever little thriller an interesting spin in the look, the dialogue and the sound. After surviving an explosion in Iraq, Mr. Thomas leaves the infuriating desk job the army had created for him and enters the underground world of the contract killer. His brother, Sam, had been caught selling on army secrets to the highest bidder and is now working for the illusive Harry Montagu. They use Mr. Thomas as a very effective way of eliminating problems they encounter in their business. That is until Mr. Thomas begins to question whom these problems are that he is removing, and why they deserve this fate. We start the film with Mr. Thomas following a target, a young woman. All is not as it seems as she manages to fight him off long enough.