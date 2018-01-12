* × Change Settings

Two Down

UK Cinema Release Date

Monday 15th January 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

April-July 2018
?
new Two Down poster
Contains strong language and sex references. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Monday 15th January 2018 view the list.

Directed by:

Matthew Butler Hart

Written by:

Matthew Butler Hart and Tori Butler Hart

Produced by:

Gareth Jones

Starring:

Conleth Hill, Alex Hassell, Tori Butler Hart, Graham Butler, Nick Rhys and Emma King

Genres:

Comedy, Crime, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 29 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Two Down is the first theatrical feature from Fizz and Ginger Films, whom Screen International, picked for their 'Stars of Tomorrow' edition in 2013. Set in modern day London, Two Down is nevertheless inspired by films of the 1970's, which gives this clever little thriller an interesting spin in the look, the dialogue and the sound. After surviving an explosion in Iraq, Mr. Thomas leaves the infuriating desk job the army had created for him and enters the underground world of the contract killer. His brother, Sam, had been caught selling on army secrets to the highest bidder and is now working for the illusive Harry Montagu. They use Mr. Thomas as a very effective way of eliminating problems they encounter in their business. That is until Mr. Thomas begins to question whom these problems are that he is removing, and why they deserve this fate. We start the film with Mr. Thomas following a target, a young woman. All is not as it seems as she manages to fight him off long enough.

Reviews

Two Down Cast

Conleth Hill

Conleth Hill headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Two Down

Alex Hassell

Alex Hassell headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Two Down

Tori Butler Hart

Tori Butler Hart headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4" (1.63 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Two Down

Graham Butler

Graham Butler headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Two Down

Nick Rhys

Nick Rhys headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 4" (1.93 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Two Down

Emma King

Emma King headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Two Down

Recommendations

Last update was at 08:21 12th January 2018