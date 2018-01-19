Zeliha is back: Crazy and candid as ever, and she still gets herself into all sorts of trouble. Seeking love in the first film, Zeliha is now after a career in the sequel, as she dreams of becoming a cook and starts working in a luxury restaurant. Will Zeliha's dreams finally come true, or will the real world break her heart and leave her in disappointment?
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Deliha 2
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Deliha 2
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Deliha 2
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Deliha 2
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Deliha 2
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Deliha 2