* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Deliha 2

2.1 / 310 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 19th January 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

April-July 2018
?
new Deliha 2 poster
Contains mild bad language and sex references. Suitable for 8 years and over.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 3 cinemas view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 25th January 2018.

Directed by:

Gupse Ozay

Written by:

Gupse Ozay

Produced by:

Necati Akpinar and Mike Im

Starring:

Özlem Akinözü, Derya Alabora, Caner Alkaya, Aksel Bonfil, Hülya Duyar and Eda Ece

Genre:

Comedy

Language:

Turkish

Runtime:

1 hour 46 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Zeliha is back: Crazy and candid as ever, and she still gets herself into all sorts of trouble. Seeking love in the first film, Zeliha is now after a career in the sequel, as she dreams of becoming a cook and starts working in a luxury restaurant. Will Zeliha's dreams finally come true, or will the real world break her heart and leave her in disappointment?

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail alert when Deliha 2 is showing in a UK cinema near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Deliha 2.

Deliha 2 Cast

Özlem Akinözü

Özlem Akinözü headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Deliha 2

Derya Alabora

Derya Alabora headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Deliha 2

Caner Alkaya

Caner Alkaya headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Deliha 2

Aksel Bonfil

Aksel Bonfil headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Deliha 2

Hülya Duyar

Hülya Duyar headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Deliha 2

Eda Ece

Eda Ece headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Deliha 2

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 08:00 19th January 2018