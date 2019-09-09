* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

The Goldfinch

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 27th September 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-March 2020
?
The Goldfinch poster
Contains drug misuse, strong language. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screenings in 27 cinemas on Tuesday 17th September 2019 - view the list.
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 39 cinemas - view the list.

Directed by:

John Crowley

Written by:

Peter Straughan and Donna Tartt

Produced by:

Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson

Starring:

Finn Wolfhard, Sarah Paulson, Ansel Elgort, Aneurin Barnard, Willa Fitzgerald, Luke Wilson and Nicole Kidman

Genre:

Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 29 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A boy in New York is taken in by a wealthy Upper East Side family after his mother is killed in a bombing at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when The Goldfinch is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on The Goldfinch.

The Goldfinch Cast

Finn Wolfhard

Finn Wolfhard headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 1" (1.55 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The GoldfinchIt Chapter TwoThe Addams Family

Sarah Paulson

Sarah Paulson headshot

Date of Birth:

17 December 1974

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The GoldfinchAbominable

Ansel Elgort

Ansel Elgort headshot

Date of Birth:

14 March 1994

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 3" (1.91 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The GoldfinchDungeons & DragonsWest Side Story

Aneurin Barnard

Aneurin Barnard headshot

Date of Birth:

8 May 1987

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Goldfinch

Willa Fitzgerald

Willa Fitzgerald headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Goldfinch

Luke Wilson

Luke Wilson headshot

Date of Birth:

21 September 1971

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The GoldfinchZombieland: Double Tap

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman headshot

Date of Birth:

20 June 1967

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The GoldfinchEyes Wide Shut

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 07:12 9th September 2019