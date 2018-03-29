* × Change Settings

Death Wish

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 6th April 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-October 2018
?
Death Wish poster
Contains strong violence, injury detail and language. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Eli Roth

Written by:

Joe Carnahan, Brian Garfield and Wendell Mayes

Produced by:

Roger Birnbaum

Starring:

Bruce Willis, Vincent D'Onofrio, Elisabeth Shue, Jack Kesy, Kimberly Elise and Mike Epps

Genres:

Action, Crime, Drama, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 47 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Dr. Paul Kersey is a surgeon who only sees the aftermath of his city's violence as it's rushed into his ER -until his wife and college-age daughter are viciously attacked in their suburban home. With the police overloaded with crimes, Paul, burning for revenge, hunts for his family's assailants to deliver justice. As the anonymous slayings of criminals grabs the media's attention, the city wonders if this deadly avenger is a guardian angel.or a grim reaper. Fury and fate collide in the intense action-thriller Death Wish.

Reviews

Death Wish Cast

Bruce Willis

Bruce Willis headshot

Date of Birth:

19 March 1955

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

GlassDeath Wish

Vincent D'Onofrio

Vincent D'Onofrio headshot

Date of Birth:

30 June 1959

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 3½" (1.92 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Death Wish

Elisabeth Shue

Elisabeth Shue headshot

Date of Birth:

6 October 1963

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 2" (1.57 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Death Wish

Jack Kesy

Jack Kesy headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1½" (1.87 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Deadpool 2Death Wish

Kimberly Elise

Kimberly Elise headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ad AstraDeath Wish

Mike Epps

Mike Epps headshot

Date of Birth:

18 November 1970

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Death Wish

Recommendations

Last update was at 07:01 29th March 2018