A Gentle Creature Krotkaya

7.0 / 713 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 13th April 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-October 2018
?
A Gentle Creature poster
Contains sexual violence. Suitable only for adults.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Friday 20th April 2018 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 26th April 2018.

Directed by:

Sergei Loznitsa

Written by:

Sergei Loznitsa

Produced by:

Gunnar Dedio, Lev Karakhan, Uljana Kim, Serge Lavrenyuk, Valentina Mikhalyova, Olivier Père, Galina Sementsova, Marianne Slot, Marc van Warmerdam and Peter Warnier

Starring:

Liya Akhedzhakova, Vasilina Makovtseva, Valeriu Andriutã, Boris Kamorzin, Sergey Kolesov, Viktor Nemets and Marina Kleshcheva

Genres:

Drama, Mystery

Language:

Russian

Runtime:

2 hours 23 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A woman lives in a small village in Russia. One day she receives the parcel she sent to her husband, serving a sentence in prison. Confused and angered, she sets out to find why her package was returned to sender.

A Gentle Creature Cast

