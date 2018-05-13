* × Change Settings

Allure

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 18th May 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-November 2018
Allure poster
Contains child abuse theme and sexual violence. Suitable only for adults.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Carlos Sanchez and Jason Sanchez

Written by:

Carlos Sanchez and Jason Sanchez

Produced by:

Luc Déry and Kim McCraw

Starring:

Evan Rachel Wood, Julia Sarah Stone, Denis O'Hare, Maxim Roy, Joe Cobden and Jonathan Shatzky

Genres:

Drama, Romance, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 44 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Plagued by the abuse of her past and the turmoil of failed intimate encounters, Laura struggles to find a lover and a sense of normalcy. Her beacon of hope comes in sixteen year-old Eva, a talented pianist disillusioned by the life her mother imposes upon her. An unlikely relationship is formed between the two and Eva becomes an obsession to Laura. In light of Eva's unhappiness, Laura convinces her to runaway to her house and they soon find themselves caught within an intense entanglement. Manipulation, denial and codependency fuel what ultimately becomes a fractured dynamic that can only sustain itself for so long.

Allure Cast

Evan Rachel Wood

Evan Rachel Wood headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Allure

Julia Sarah Stone

Julia Sarah Stone headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Allure

Denis O'Hare

Denis O'Hare headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Allure

Maxim Roy

Maxim Roy headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Allure

Joe Cobden

Joe Cobden headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 4" (1.93 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

AllureOn the Basis of Sex

Jonathan Shatzky

Jonathan Shatzky headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Allure

