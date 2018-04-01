* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Every Day

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 20th April 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-October 2018
?
Every Day poster
Contains moderate bad language and infrequent suicide references. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when Every Day is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Official Site:

www.seeeveryday.com

Directed by:

Michael Sucsy

Written by:

Jesse Andrews and David Levithan

Produced by:

Anthony Bregman, Peter Cron, Christian Grass, Ethan Lazar and Paul Trijbits

Starring:

Maria Bello, Angourie Rice, Debby Ryan, Justice Smith, Colin Ford and Lucas Jade Zumann

Genres:

Drama, Fantasy, Romance

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 37 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Based on David Levithan's acclaimed New York Times bestseller, Every Day tells the story of Rhiannon, a 16-year old girl who falls in love with a mysterious soul named "A" who inhabits a different body every day. Feeling an unmatched connection, Rhiannon and A work each day to find each other, not knowing what or who the next day will bring. The more the two fall in love, the more the realities of loving someone who is a different person every 24 hours takes a toll, leaving Rhiannon and "A" to face the hardest decision either has ever had to make.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Every Day is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Every Day.

Every Day Cast

Maria Bello

Maria Bello headshot

Date of Birth:

18 April 1967

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Every Day

Angourie Rice

Angourie Rice headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 3" (1.6 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Every Day

Debby Ryan

Debby Ryan headshot

Date of Birth:

13 May 1993

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Life of the PartyEvery Day

Justice Smith

Justice Smith headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Every DayJurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Colin Ford

Colin Ford headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Every Day

Lucas Jade Zumann

Lucas Jade Zumann headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Every Day

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 08:21 1st April 2018