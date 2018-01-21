* × Change Settings

America Wild: National Parks Adventure

UK Cinema Release Date

Tuesday 23rd January 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

May-July 2018
?
new America Wild: National Parks Adventure poster
Contains no material likely to offend or harm. Suitable for all ages.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Tuesday 23rd January 2018 view the list.

Directed by:

Greg MacGillivray

Written by:

Stephen Judson and Tim Cahill

Produced by:

Shaun Macgillivray

Starring:

Robert Redford, Conrad Anker, Max Lowe and Rachel Pohl

Genres:

Documentary, Short

Language:

English

Runtime:

43 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Narrated by Academy Award winner Robert Redford, National Parks Adventure takes audiences on the ultimate off-trail adventure into the nation's awe-inspiring great outdoors and untamed wilderness. Immersive IMAX 3D cinematography takes viewers soaring over red rock canyons, hurtling up craggy mountain peaks and into other-worldly realms found within America's most legendary outdoor playgrounds, including Yellowstone, Yosemite, Glacier National Park, Redwood National Park, the Everglades and Arches. Celebrate the 100-year anniversary of the national parks with world-class mountaineer Conrad Anker, adventure photographer Max Lowe and artist Rachel Pohl as they hike, climb and explore their way across America's majestic parks in what is both an action-packed expedition and a soulful reflection on what wilderness means to us all. National Parks Adventure is a MacGillivray Freeman film produced in association with Brand USA and presented globally by Expedia, Inc. and Subaru of America.

Reviews

America Wild: National Parks Adventure Cast

Robert Redford

Robert Redford headshot

Date of Birth:

18 August 1936

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10½" (1.79 m)

Conrad Anker

Conrad Anker headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Max Lowe

Max Lowe headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Rachel Pohl

Rachel Pohl headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

