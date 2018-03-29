* × Change Settings

The Islands and the Whales

7.6 / 151 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 29th March 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-September 2018
?
The Islands and the Whales poster
Contains scenes of whale hunting. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 3 cinemas view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Wednesday 9th May 2018.

Directed by:

Mike Day

Produced by:

Mike Day, Stefan Frost and Henrik Underbjerg

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Faroese

Runtime:

1 hour 20 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In their remote home in the North Atlantic the Faroe Islanders have always eaten what nature could provide, proud to put local food on the table. The land yields little, so they have always relied on harvesting their seas. Hunting whales and seabirds kept them alive for generations, and gave them the way of life they love; a life they would pass on to their children. But today they face a grave threat to this tradition. It is not the controversy surrounding whaling that threatens the Faroese way of life; the danger is coming from the whales themselves. The Faroese are among the first to feel the affects of our ever more polluted oceans. They have discovered that their beloved whales are toxic, contaminated by the outside world. What once secured their survival now endangers their children and the Faroe Islanders must make a choice between health and tradition.

Reviews

Recommendations

Last update was at 07:01 29th March 2018