Leaning Into the Wind: Andy Goldsworthy

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 10th August 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

November 2018-February 2019
Contains infrequent mild bad language. Suitable for 8 years and over.
Directed by:

Thomas Riedelsheimer

Produced by:

Leslie Hills and Stefan Tolz

Starring:

Andy Goldsworthy and Holly Goldsworthy

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 37 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Sixteen years after the release of the ground-breaking film Rivers and Tides - Andy Goldsworthy Working with Time director Thomas Riedelsheimer has returned to work with the artist. Leaning into the Wind - Andy Goldsworthy follows Andy on his exploration of the layers of his world and the impact of the years on himself and his art. As Goldsworthy introduces his own body into the work it becomes at the same time even more fragile and personal and also sterner and tougher, incorporating massive machinery and crews on his bigger projects. Riedelsheimer's exquisite film illuminates Goldsworthy's mind as it reveals his art.

Reviews

Leaning Into the Wind: Andy Goldsworthy Cast

Recommendations

