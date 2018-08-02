* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Scarface

8.3 / 628688 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 10th August 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

November 2018-February 2019
?
Scarface poster
Contains strong, bloody violence and hard drug theme. Suitable only for adults.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when Scarface is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Official Site:

www.universalpictures.co.uk

Directed by:

Brian De Palma

Written by:

Oliver Stone, Armitage Trail, Howard Hawks and Ben Hecht

Produced by:

Martin Bregman and Peter Saphier

Starring:

Al Pacino, Steven Bauer, Michelle Pfeiffer, Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio, Robert Loggia and Miriam Colon

Genres:

Crime, Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 43 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Tony Montana manages to leave Cuba during the Mariel exodus of 1980. He finds himself in a Florida refugee camp but his friend Manny has a way out for them: undertake a contract killing and arrangements will be made to get a green card. He's soon working for drug dealer Frank Lopez and shows his mettle when a deal with Colombian drug dealers goes bad. He also brings a new level of violence to Miami. Tony is protective of his younger sister but his mother knows what he does for a living and disowns him. Tony is impatient and wants it all however, including Frank's empire and his mistress Elvira Hancock. Once at the top however, Tony's outrageous actions make him a target and everything comes crumbling down.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Scarface is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Scarface.

Scarface Cast

Al Pacino

Al Pacino headshot

Date of Birth:

25 April 1940

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Once Upon a Time In HollywoodScarface

Steven Bauer

Steven Bauer headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Scarface

Michelle Pfeiffer

Michelle Pfeiffer headshot

Date of Birth:

29 April 1958

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7½" (1.71 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

ScarfaceAnt-Man and the WaspUntitled Avengers Movie

Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio

Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4" (1.63 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Scarface

Robert Loggia

Robert Loggia headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Scarface

Miriam Colon

Miriam Colon headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 1" (1.55 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Scarface

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 07:25 2nd August 2018