In The Fade

Movie Synopsis:

Katja's had met Turkish-born Kurdish Nuri Sekerci when she bought hashish from him during her student days. They got married when he was still in prison, although their parents were against the marriage. Since her son Rocco is born, Nuri is no longer working as a drug dealer, because he studied business administration in prison and now runs a translation and tax office in Hamburg. One day Rocco and Nuri are killed by a nail bomb, which was deposited in front of the office. This has shredded everything. Because her husband was in prison for drug possession, the police investigated in the red light district. The investigators do not see that the tracks point in a completely different direction. Then they happen to be the real killers on the net. The main suspects are the neo-Nazi spouses André and Edda Möller. But the trial is developing differently than Katja had hoped. Although her lawyer Danilo speaks of a watertight evidence, defender Haberbeck manages to settle the case in favor of the defendants. Humiliated and destroyed by the trial, Katja sees no reason to continue living. If she wants to give meaning to her life again, she has to take the law into her own hands.