In The Fade Aus dem Nichts

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 22nd June 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

September-December 2018
Contains strong bloody images. Suitable only for adults.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Fatih Akin

Written by:

Fatih Akin and Hark Bohm

Produced by:

Fatih Akin, Mélita Toscan du Plantier, Alberto Fanni, Ann-Kristin Hofmann, Marie-Jeanne Pascal, Ardavan Safaee, Nurhan Sekerci-Porst, Jérôme Seydoux, Sophie Seydoux, Herman Weigel and Flaminio Zadra

Starring:

Diane Kruger, Denis Moschitto, Numan Acar, Samia Muriel Chancrin, Johannes Krisch and Ulrich Tukur

Genres:

Crime, Drama

Language:

German

Runtime:

1 hour 46 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Katja's had met Turkish-born Kurdish Nuri Sekerci when she bought hashish from him during her student days. They got married when he was still in prison, although their parents were against the marriage. Since her son Rocco is born, Nuri is no longer working as a drug dealer, because he studied business administration in prison and now runs a translation and tax office in Hamburg. One day Rocco and Nuri are killed by a nail bomb, which was deposited in front of the office. This has shredded everything. Because her husband was in prison for drug possession, the police investigated in the red light district. The investigators do not see that the tracks point in a completely different direction. Then they happen to be the real killers on the net. The main suspects are the neo-Nazi spouses André and Edda Möller. But the trial is developing differently than Katja had hoped. Although her lawyer Danilo speaks of a watertight evidence, defender Haberbeck manages to settle the case in favor of the defendants. Humiliated and destroyed by the trial, Katja sees no reason to continue living. If she wants to give meaning to her life again, she has to take the law into her own hands.

In The Fade Cast

Diane Kruger

Diane Kruger headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Denis Moschitto

Denis Moschitto headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6¼" (1.68 m)

Numan Acar

Numan Acar headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Samia Muriel Chancrin

Samia Muriel Chancrin headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Johannes Krisch

Johannes Krisch headshot

Date of Birth:

1966

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Ulrich Tukur

Ulrich Tukur headshot

Date of Birth:

29 July 1957

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1½" (1.87 m)

