You, Me and Him

5.7 / 355 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Tuesday 17th April 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-October 2018
?
You, Me and Him poster
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Wednesday 18th April 2018 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 26th April 2018.

Directed by:

Daisy Aitkens

Written by:

Daisy Aitkens

Produced by:

Phin Glynn, Harriet Hammond, Georgia Moffett and Daz Spencer-Lovesey

Starring:

David Tennant, Faye Marsay, Lucy Punch, Sarah Parish, Sally Phillips and Gemma Jones

Genre:

Comedy

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 38 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In You, Me and Him we meet lesbian couple Olivia and Alex who, despite their age difference, are very much in love. But as the question of pregnancy rears its head and their neighbour John befriends them, they both start making some truly disastrous decisions.

Reviews

You, Me and Him Cast

David Tennant

David Tennant headshot

Date of Birth:

18 April 1971

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mary Queen of ScotsYou, Me and Him

Faye Marsay

Faye Marsay headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 2" (1.57 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

You, Me and Him

Lucy Punch

Lucy Punch headshot

Date of Birth:

30 December 1977

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

You, Me and Him

Sarah Parish

Sarah Parish headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

You, Me and Him

Sally Phillips

Sally Phillips headshot

Date of Birth:

10 May 1970

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4" (1.63 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The More You Ignore MeYou, Me and Him

Gemma Jones

Gemma Jones headshot

Date of Birth:

4 December 1942

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

PatrickYou, Me and Him

Last update was at 21:26 13th April 2018