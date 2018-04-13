In You, Me and Him we meet lesbian couple Olivia and Alex who, despite their age difference, are very much in love. But as the question of pregnancy rears its head and their neighbour John befriends them, they both start making some truly disastrous decisions.
18 April 1971
Unknown
6' 1" (1.85 m)
Mary Queen of ScotsYou, Me and Him
Unknown
Unknown
5' 2" (1.57 m)
You, Me and Him
30 December 1977
Unknown
5' 8" (1.73 m)
You, Me and Him
Unknown
Unknown
5' 8" (1.73 m)
You, Me and Him
10 May 1970
Unknown
5' 4" (1.63 m)
The More You Ignore MeYou, Me and Him
4 December 1942
Unknown
5' 6" (1.68 m)
PatrickYou, Me and Him