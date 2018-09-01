* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Mile 22

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 19th September 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2018-March 2019
?
Mile 22 poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:post-production

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screenings in 96 cinemas on Tuesday 11th September 2018 - view the list.

Directed by:

Peter Berg

Written by:

Lea Carpenter and Graham Roland

Produced by:

Peter Berg, Eric Heffron, Stephen Levinson and Mark Wahlberg

Starring:

Mark Wahlberg, Lauren Cohan, John Malkovich, Ronda Rousey, Iko Uwais, Sam Medina and Barack Obama

Genre:

Action

Language:

English

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

An elite American intelligence officer, aided by a top-secret tactical command unit, tries to smuggle a mysterious police officer with sensitive information out of the country.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Mile 22 is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Mile 22.

Mile 22 Cast

Mark Wahlberg

Mark Wahlberg headshot

Date of Birth:

5 June 1971

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Instant FamilyMile 22The Six Billion Dollar Man

Lauren Cohan

Lauren Cohan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mile 22

John Malkovich

John Malkovich headshot

Date of Birth:

9 December 1953

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mile 22Casanova Gene

Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mile 22

Iko Uwais

Iko Uwais headshot

Date of Birth:

12 February 1983

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mile 22Stuber

Sam Medina

Sam Medina headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mile 22Alita: Battle AngelVenom

Barack Obama

Barack Obama headshot

Date of Birth:

4 August 1961

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mile 22

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 11:09 1st September 2018