* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

October

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 13th April 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-October 2018
?
October poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when October is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Shoojit Sircar

Written by:

Juhi Chaturvedi

Produced by:

Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar

Starring:

Varun Dhawan, Banita Sandhu, Gitanjali Rao and Sahil Veedoliya

Genres:

Comedy, Drama, Romance

Language:

Hindi

Runtime:

Unknown
Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when October is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on October.

October Cast

Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6¼" (1.69 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

October

Banita Sandhu

Banita Sandhu headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

October

Gitanjali Rao

Gitanjali Rao headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

October

Sahil Veedoliya

Sahil Veedoliya headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

October

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 07:01 29th March 2018