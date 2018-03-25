* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Dhh

8.0 / 6 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 25th March 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-September 2018
?
Dhh poster
Suitable for all ages.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

None. Last shown in UK cinemas on 25th March 2018.
Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when Dhh is next showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Manish Saini

Written by:

Manish Saini, Juzar Shabbir, Ninad Parikh, Parth Trivedi and Aditya Vikram Sengupta

Produced by:

Saurin Chaudhary, Amruta Parande, Manish Saini, Rajan Saini and Santosh Sharma

Starring:

Amit Divatia, Kahaan, Brijendra Kala, Krunal Pandit, Karan Patel and Neel Patel

Genres:

Drama, Family

Language:

Gujarati

Runtime:

2 hours 8 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Dhh is a heartwarming story of 3 friends (Gungun, Bajrang, and Vakil) and their journey towards realising their true potential. An afternoon of sauntering leads them to a magic show and leaves them awestruck. Magic, it seems is a solution for all their problems including mathematics. The boys write to the Magician asking him for a trick to ace their examinations. Days go by and times get tougher with punishments at school and warnings at home. All hope is lost, but one fine day the Magician replies. His letter arrives with a parcel that claims to hold the key to cracking their examinations. Can this be true? In pursuit of learning from magic Gungun and his friends soon realise, that there is a lot more learning to be done from life itself.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail alert when Dhh is showing in a UK cinema near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Dhh.

Dhh Cast

Amit Divatia

Amit Divatia headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Dhh

Kahaan

Kahaan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Dhh

Brijendra Kala

Brijendra Kala headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Dhh

Krunal Pandit

Krunal Pandit headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Dhh

Karan Patel

Karan Patel headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Dhh

Neel Patel

Neel Patel headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Dhh

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 07:01 29th March 2018