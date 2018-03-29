* × Change Settings

Distant Sky: Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds Live

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 12th April 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-October 2018
?
Distant Sky: Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds Live poster
Contains strong language and sex references. Suitable for 15 years and over.

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 44 cinemas on Thursday 12th April 2018 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Sunday 15th April 2018.

Official Site:

www.nickcave.com

Genre:

Music

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 23 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Recorded at Copenhagen's Royal Arena in October 2017, Distant Sky captures an extraordinary and triumphant live concert from Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds. Performing new album Skeleton Tree's exquisite compositions alongside their essential catalogue, the band's first shows in 3 years provoked an ecstatic response in fans, critics and band alike, renewing a profound and intimate relationship wherever they played. The band's acclaimed tour started in Australia in January 2017 before tearing across the USA and ending in Europe, with some of the best reviews of their decorated career.

