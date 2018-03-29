Alan Hinkes: The First Briton To Climb The World's Highest Mountains

Movie Synopsis:

From award-winning and critically acclaimed filmmaker Terry Abraham comes this epic documentary celebrating legendary mountaineer Alan Hinkes OBE; the first and only Briton to have climbed all fourteen 8000m peaks. His enthusiasm for the British hills would eventually lead him to pioneering new routes on some of the world's most dangerous mountains and achieving his remarkable record of summiting the world's highest peaks. Featuring stunning world-class landscapes from the Lake District, Yorkshire, Snowdonia and the Himalaya along with unseen archive footage of life in the 'death zone' this breath-taking and powerful documentary will both inspire and entertain lovers of the outdoors and those who have an interest in British mountaineering heritage.