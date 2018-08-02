* × Change Settings

Dirtbag: The Legend of Fred Beckey

8.7 / 44 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 10th August 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

November 2018-February 2019
?
Dirtbag: The Legend of Fred Beckey poster
Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Dave O'Leske

Written by:

Darren Lund, Dave O'Leske and Jason Reid

Produced by:

Adam Brown and Jeff Wenger

Starring:

Fred Beckey, Conrad Anker, Helmy Beckey, Alex Bertulis, Eric Bjornstad and Barry Blanchard

Genres:

Adventure, Biography, Documentary, History, Sport

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 36 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Fred Beckey is the original American "Dirtbag" climber whose name evokes mystery, adulation and vitriol. Since the 1940s, Beckey has led an obsessive and nomadic quest of first ascents while poetically chronicling the exquisite beauty of nature and mountains in 13 seminal books. This exclusive feature documentary reveals the reclusive 94-year-old Beckey's public and private personas as he continues to inspire generations of climbers around the world.

Reviews

Dirtbag: The Legend of Fred Beckey Cast

Fred Beckey

Fred Beckey headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Dirtbag: The Legend of Fred Beckey

Conrad Anker

Conrad Anker headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Dirtbag: The Legend of Fred Beckey

Helmy Beckey

Helmy Beckey headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Dirtbag: The Legend of Fred Beckey

Alex Bertulis

Alex Bertulis headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Dirtbag: The Legend of Fred Beckey

Eric Bjornstad

Eric Bjornstad headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Dirtbag: The Legend of Fred Beckey

Barry Blanchard

Barry Blanchard headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Dirtbag: The Legend of Fred Beckey

