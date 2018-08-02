Fred Beckey is the original American "Dirtbag" climber whose name evokes mystery, adulation and vitriol. Since the 1940s, Beckey has led an obsessive and nomadic quest of first ascents while poetically chronicling the exquisite beauty of nature and mountains in 13 seminal books. This exclusive feature documentary reveals the reclusive 94-year-old Beckey's public and private personas as he continues to inspire generations of climbers around the world.
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Dirtbag: The Legend of Fred Beckey
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Dirtbag: The Legend of Fred Beckey
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Dirtbag: The Legend of Fred Beckey
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Dirtbag: The Legend of Fred Beckey
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Dirtbag: The Legend of Fred Beckey
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Dirtbag: The Legend of Fred Beckey