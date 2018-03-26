Marillion - Live at the Royal Albert Hall

Movie Synopsis:

On October 13 2017 Marillion played the Royal Albert Hall for the first time in their near forty year career. The show sold out in minutes, a full year before the band took to the stage at the iconic London venue. The audience, many of whom had travelled over oceans for the show, were treated to a Marillion show like no other.



In two parts, 'All One Tonight' firstly showcases the band's acclaimed 2016 studio album 'F E A R' in full. Accompanied by an awe inspiring light show and films, Marillion perform their incisive and era defining zeitgeist with unparalleled passion and power.



The second half introduces In Praise of Folly and guests, a string quartet with flute and french horn that throughout the rest of the show inject an extra depth and emotion to some of Marillion's best loved live material. Once again, with amazing lights and audience participation, Marillion steal the night, proving that they more than belong on the stage that has been trod by the most acclaimed musicians.