Beyond the Clouds

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 20th April 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-October 2018
Contains moderate violence, sexual threat, drug references and strong language. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Directed by:

Majid Majidi

Written by:

Mehran Kashani and Majid Majidi

Produced by:

Kishor Arora and Kanwal Kohli

Starring:

Tannishtha Chatterjee, Ishaan Khattar, Malavika Mohanan, Sharada, Goutam Ghose, Mia Maelzer and Dwani Rajesh

Genres:

Drama, Family

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 59 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Teenager Amir is constantly dodging trouble while dealing drugs in the underbelly of Mumbai. Following a drug bust, he evades the cops and ends up on the doorstep of his estranged sister Tara. Complications from concealing Amir land Tara in jail, but she still sees her brother as her only hope of living in the outside world again. While their lives have been darkened by despair, hope may shine from beyond the clouds.

