Teenager Amir is constantly dodging trouble while dealing drugs in the underbelly of Mumbai. Following a drug bust, he evades the cops and ends up on the doorstep of his estranged sister Tara. Complications from concealing Amir land Tara in jail, but she still sees her brother as her only hope of living in the outside world again. While their lives have been darkened by despair, hope may shine from beyond the clouds.
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Beyond the Clouds
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
DhadakBeyond the Clouds
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Beyond the Clouds
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Beyond the Clouds
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Beyond the Clouds
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Tikli and Laxmi BombBeyond the Clouds
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Beyond the Clouds