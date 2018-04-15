New Town Utopia is a feature documentary film about utopian dreams and concrete realities - the challenging, funny, and sometimes tragic story of the British new town of Basildon, Essex. The narrative is guided by the artists, musicians and poets of Basildon - on a journey through memory, place and performance. Facing austerity, adversity and personal battles they are individuals driven by creative spirit to help their community through art, poetry, music - and some rather angry puppets.
24 May 1949
Unknown
6' 2" (1.88 m)
The Voyage of Doctor DolittleMary And The Witch's FlowerNew Town Utopia
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
New Town Utopia
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
New Town Utopia
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
New Town Utopia
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
New Town Utopia
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
New Town Utopia