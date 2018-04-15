* × Change Settings

New Town Utopia

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 4th May 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-October 2018
New Town Utopia poster
Current Status:complete

Advanced screening in 1 cinema on Tuesday 24th April 2018 - view the list.

Directed by:

Christopher Ian Smith

Produced by:

Christopher Ian Smith

Starring:

Jim Broadbent, Terry Bird, Vincent O'Connell, Pat Joyce, Mike Parker and Sue Ryder Paget

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 20 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

New Town Utopia is a feature documentary film about utopian dreams and concrete realities - the challenging, funny, and sometimes tragic story of the British new town of Basildon, Essex. The narrative is guided by the artists, musicians and poets of Basildon - on a journey through memory, place and performance. Facing austerity, adversity and personal battles they are individuals driven by creative spirit to help their community through art, poetry, music - and some rather angry puppets.

Reviews

New Town Utopia Cast

Jim Broadbent

Jim Broadbent headshot

Date of Birth:

24 May 1949

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Voyage of Doctor DolittleMary And The Witch's FlowerNew Town Utopia

