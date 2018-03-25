* × Change Settings

BFI Flare: London LGBT Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 25th March 2018
None. Last shown at BFI Flare: London LGBT Film Festival on 26th March 2018.
Directed by:

Melanie Mayron

Written by:

Jan Miller Corran and Katherine Cortez

Produced by:

Jan Miller Corran, Lee Anne Matusek and Linda Montanti

Starring:

Piper Laurie, Brett Dier, Brooke Adams, Max Adler, Emily Baldoni and Shannon Collis

Genre:

Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 34 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Love lost, love found, love betrayed. When Rose's secret past collides with her granddaughter's secret future and her daughter Patty's angry present, can the love of three generations be enough to accept decades of deceit. What happens that summer of 1960 when Louise and Zee enter the lives of Rose and Joe Muller. Fifty years at a lake home, one camera. With the discovery of a simple roll of film it begins.

Snapshots Cast

Piper Laurie

Piper Laurie headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4½" (1.64 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Snapshots

Brett Dier

Brett Dier headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Snapshots

Brooke Adams

Brooke Adams headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Snapshots

Max Adler

Max Adler headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1½" (1.87 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Snapshots

Emily Baldoni

Emily Baldoni headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Snapshots

Shannon Collis

Shannon Collis headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 3" (1.6 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Snapshots

