* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Soul Rebel: The Untold Story Of Dancehall Music

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 25th March 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-September 2018
?
new Soul Rebel: The Untold Story Of Dancehall Music poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released
[More Details...]

Next Showing:

None. Last shown in UK cinemas on 25th March 2018.
Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when Soul Rebel: The Untold Story Of Dancehall Music is next showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Stéphane Delphin

Language:

Unknown

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

Music of the ghetto and the international charts, the roots of Dancehall extend long before its stylistic advent in the early 80s. Soul Rebel traces its rhythms, movements and vocals to the first Jamaican religions in the 18th century and the African religions from which they came - practices ignored or despised by many Jamaicans. Including footage of ceremonies, interviews with Dancehall architects like Clevie Browne, Sly Dunbar, Sizzla, Gregory Peck, Powerman, Papa Jaro and Merciless and contributions from cultural scholars like Edward Seaga and Dr W Wedenoja, Soul Rebel tells the half that has never been told! Director Stéphane Delphin is a radio host and filmmaker specializing in the Caribbean and Creole cultures of the Indian Ocean.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail alert when Soul Rebel: The Untold Story Of Dancehall Music is showing in a UK cinema near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Soul Rebel: The Untold Story Of Dancehall Music.

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 07:01 29th March 2018