Soul Rebel: The Untold Story Of Dancehall Music

Movie Synopsis:

Music of the ghetto and the international charts, the roots of Dancehall extend long before its stylistic advent in the early 80s. Soul Rebel traces its rhythms, movements and vocals to the first Jamaican religions in the 18th century and the African religions from which they came - practices ignored or despised by many Jamaicans. Including footage of ceremonies, interviews with Dancehall architects like Clevie Browne, Sly Dunbar, Sizzla, Gregory Peck, Powerman, Papa Jaro and Merciless and contributions from cultural scholars like Edward Seaga and Dr W Wedenoja, Soul Rebel tells the half that has never been told! Director Stéphane Delphin is a radio host and filmmaker specializing in the Caribbean and Creole cultures of the Indian Ocean.