Coby

BFI Flare: London LGBT Film Festival Release Date

Monday 26th March 2018
Directed by:

Christian Sonderegger

Produced by:

Moïra Chappedelaine-Vautier and Marie-Castille Mention-Schaar

Starring:

Coby, Jacob Hunt, Sara Mound, Ellen Richards-Hunt, Willard Hunt and Andrew Hunt

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 18 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In the village of Chagrin Falls, Ohio, 21 year old Coby leads a normal life, surrounded by his family and partner. In a very intimate way, this documentary tells the story of the journey that led him to live a life according to his true gender identity, but also the commitment of his close surrounding. An incisive, tender and ironic portrait of a transgender and his family seeking for freedom.

