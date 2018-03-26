* × Change Settings

Of Love & Law

Unrated

BFI Flare: London LGBT Film Festival Release Date

Monday 26th March 2018
new Of Love & Law poster
Current Status:released

Directed by:

Hikaru Toda

Produced by:

Elhum Shakerifar and Estelle Robin You

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Japanese

Runtime:

1 hour 34 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Fumi and Kazu are life partners, both professionally and privately: they run the first and only law firm in Japan set up by an openly gay couple. The lawyers know all too well the realities of being a minority in a conformist society, where the collective unity is absolute and often maintained at the expense of individual rights and freedom. Not being part of the majority could lead to prosecution by law and alienation by society at large - illustrated by the cases that the two lawyers take on. The individual freedom is viewed as a privilege not a right, and the fundamental human rights of equality and security are only extended to the majority. In a 2014 report, Amnesty International slammed Japan for 'veering away from global human rights standards', while the World Economic Forum places Japan 101st out of 145 countries in the global gender equality ranking, far behind developing countries such as Rwanda and the Philippines. Laws of Love and Other Things follows the two lawyers as.

