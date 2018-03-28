* × Change Settings

Geomancer

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 28th March 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-September 2018
new Geomancer poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

None. Last shown in UK cinemas on 28th March 2018.
Directed by:

Lawrence Lek

Language:

Chinese

Runtime:

48 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Geomancer is a CGI film by Lawrence Lek about the creative awakening of artificial intelligence. On the eve of Singapore's 2065 Centennial, an adolescent satellite AI escapes its imminent demise by coming down to Earth, hoping to fulfil its dream of becoming the first AI artist. Faced with a world that limits its freedom, Geomancer must come to terms with its militarised origins, a search that begins with a mysterious syndicate known as the Sinofuturists...

As the geopolitical axis tilts further to the East, and as once-dominant technological models are cast into doubt, Geomancer alights on a longstanding tension between the place of the human and the role of the machine, sharpened by contemporary hopes and anxieties around the rise of East Asia, and by speculations that new forms of artificial intelligence, already outperforming mere mortals in matters of automation, will challenge us in more creative skills as well.

Featuring video game animation, a neural network-generated dream sequence, and a synthesised vocal soundtrack, Geomancer explores the aesthetics of post-human consciousness.

Reviews

Recommendations

