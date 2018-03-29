* × Change Settings

Becks

5.9 / 260 votes

BFI Flare: London LGBT Film Festival Release Date

Thursday 29th March 2018
Directed by:

Daniel Powell and Elizabeth Rohrbaugh

Written by:

Rebecca Drysdale, Daniel Powell and Elizabeth Rohrbaugh

Produced by:

Alex Bach, Daniel Powell, Elizabeth Rohrbaugh and Steve Salett

Starring:

Dan Fogler, Lena Hall, Hayley Kiyoko, Christine Lahti, Mena Suvari and Wally Dunn

Genres:

Drama, Musical, Romance

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 30 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

After a crushing breakup with her girlfriend, a Brooklyn musician moves back in with her Midwestern mother. As she navigates her hometown, playing for tip money in an old friend's bar, an unexpected relationship begins to take shape. Based on the life and times of Allyssa Robbins, my cousin.

Last update was at 07:01 29th March 2018