Moomins and the Winter Wonderland Muumien taikatalvi

5.9 / 97 votes

Leeds Young Film Festival Release Date

Thursday 29th March 2018
new Moomins and the Winter Wonderland poster
Suitable for all ages.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Monday 2nd April 2018.

Directed by:

Ira Carpelan, Jakub Wronski and Bartosz Wierzbieta

Written by:

Ira Carpelan, Tove Jansson, Piotr Szczepanowicz, Malgorzata Wieckowicz-Zyla and Bartosz Wierzbieta

Produced by:

Ira Carpelan, Tom Carpelan, Piotr Szczepanowicz and Grzegorz Waclawek

Starring:

Stellan Skarsgård, Alicia Vikander, Bill Skarsgård, Piotr Fronczewski, Maciej Musial and Natalia Kukulska

Genres:

Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Family, Fantasy

Language:

Finnish

Runtime:

1 hour 22 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Moomintroll decides to stay awake to explore the winter instead of having his winter slumber as usually. Winter is certainly totally different than he had imagined.

Reviews

Moomins and the Winter Wonderland Cast

Stellan Skarsgård

Stellan Skarsgård headshot

Date of Birth:

13 June 1951

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 3" (1.91 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mamma Mia! Here We Go AgainFilmworkerMoomins and the Winter Wonderland

Alicia Vikander

Alicia Vikander headshot

Date of Birth:

3 October 1988

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5½" (1.66 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Moomins and the Winter WonderlandTomb RaiderSubmergence

Bill Skarsgård

Bill Skarsgård headshot

Date of Birth:

9 August 1990

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 3¼" (1.91 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Divergent Series: AscendantMoomins and the Winter Wonderland

Piotr Fronczewski

Piotr Fronczewski headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Moomins and the Winter Wonderland

Maciej Musial

Maciej Musial headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9¼" (1.76 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Moomins and the Winter Wonderland

Natalia Kukulska

Natalia Kukulska headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Moomins and the Winter Wonderland

