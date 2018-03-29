* × Change Settings

Quiet Heroes

BFI Flare: London LGBT Film Festival Release Date

Thursday 29th March 2018
Directed by:

Jenny Mackenzie, Jared Ruga and Amanda Stoddard

Produced by:

Jenny Mackenzie, Jared Ruga and Amanda Stoddard

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 8 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In Salt Lake City, Utah, the religious monoculture severely complicated the AIDS crisis. Patients received no support from and were even exiled from the political, religious, or medical communities. Further, Mormon culture encouraged gay men to marry women and have a family to cure themselves of their "affliction," counsel which led to secret affairs and accidental marital transmissions of HIV. In the entire state and intermountain region there was only one doctor to serve all HIV/AIDS patients. This is the story of her fight to save the lives of a maligned population everyone else seemed willing to just let die.

Reviews

