Best F(r)iends

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 30th March 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-September 2018
Current Status:complete

In 1 cinema on Friday 30th March 2018

Directed by:

Justin MacGregor

Written by:

Greg Sestero

Produced by:

Justin MacGregor, Kristopher MacGregor, Greg Sestero and Farhan Umedaly

Starring:

Greg Sestero, Tommy Wiseau, Kristen StephensonPino, Vince Jolivette, Paul Scheer and Rick Edwards

Genres:

Comedy, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 48 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

When a drifter is taken in by a peculiar mortician, the two hatch an underground enterprise off the back of the mortician's old habits. But greed, hatred, and jealousy soon come in turn, and their efforts unravel, causing the drifter to run off with the spoils and leaving the mortician adrift. An expedition across the South West introduces wild and crazy characters through a series of twisted and dark foibles as both men learn a valuable lesson about friendship and loyalty.

Reviews

Best F(r)iends Cast

Greg Sestero

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Tommy Wiseau

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Kristen StephensonPino

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Vince Jolivette

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Paul Scheer

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

5' 11½" (1.82 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Rick Edwards

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

