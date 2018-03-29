When a drifter is taken in by a peculiar mortician, the two hatch an underground enterprise off the back of the mortician's old habits. But greed, hatred, and jealousy soon come in turn, and their efforts unravel, causing the drifter to run off with the spoils and leaving the mortician adrift. An expedition across the South West introduces wild and crazy characters through a series of twisted and dark foibles as both men learn a valuable lesson about friendship and loyalty.
Unknown
Unknown
6' 2" (1.88 m)
Best F(r)iends
Unknown
Unknown
5' 8" (1.73 m)
Best F(r)iends
Unknown
Unknown
5' 5" (1.65 m)
Best F(r)iends
Unknown
Unknown
6' (1.83 m)
Best F(r)iends
Unknown
Unknown
5' 11½" (1.82 m)
Best F(r)iends
Unknown
Unknown
6' 1" (1.85 m)
Best F(r)iends