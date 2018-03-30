* × Change Settings

Susanne Bartsch: On Top

BFI Flare: London LGBT Film Festival Release Date

Friday 30th March 2018
Directed by:

Anthony Caronna and Alexander Smith

Written by:

Anthony Caronna and Alexander Smith

Produced by:

Taryn Gould, Margot Matteson, Michael Beach Nichols and Christopher K. Walker

Starring:

Susanne Bartsch

Genres:

Biography, Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 26 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A feature documentary exploring NYC culture through the influence of nightlife legend Susanne Bartsch.

Reviews

Susanne Bartsch: On Top Cast

Susanne Bartsch

