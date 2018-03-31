* × Change Settings

Some Other Guys

Doc'n Roll Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 1st April 2018
new Some Other Guys poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

At Doc'n Roll Film Festival. Show listing.

Directed by:

Todd Kipp

Written by:

Todd Kipp

Produced by:

Todd Kipp and Linda Lee

Starring:

Steve Aldo, Pete Best, Tony Bramwell, Brian Epstein, Brian Griffiths, Johnny Gustafson, George Harrison, Johnny Hutchinson, Freda Kelly, John Lennon and Ringo Starr

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 40 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A look back at Liverpool's vibrant music scene in the 1960s, centred around the rise and fall of The Big Three. How did the Beatles rocket to stardom when their rivals The Big Three vanished from the music scene just as the British Invasion was beginning? Just like the Beatles, The Big Three were part of the exploding music scene in the North of England in the '60s, they spent their early days playing at Liverpool's Cavern Club, and they shared the manager who made the Beatles stars, Brian Epstein. Where they differed, however, was The Big Three's loud, raucous live shows, their penchant for drinking, and their refusal to sell out. Although they enjoyed a brief period in the spotlight, the band cut ties with Epstein and ended their careers in a legendary fist fight. Through in-depth on-location interviews with many of the movers and shakers of the time, Some Other Guys looks into many never heard before behind the scenes stories as well as the myths and legends that have evolved into lore.

Reviews

Some Other Guys Cast

Steve Aldo

Steve Aldo headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Some Other Guys

Pete Best

Pete Best headshot

Date of Birth:

24 November 1941

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Some Other Guys

Tony Bramwell

Tony Bramwell headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Some Other Guys

Brian Epstein

Brian Epstein headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11¾" (1.82 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Some Other Guys

Brian Griffiths

Brian Griffiths headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Some Other Guys

Johnny Gustafson

Johnny Gustafson headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Some Other Guys

George Harrison

George Harrison headshot

Date of Birth:

25 February 1943

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9¾" (1.77 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Some Other Guys

Johnny Hutchinson

Johnny Hutchinson headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Some Other Guys

Freda Kelly

Freda Kelly headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Some Other Guys

John Lennon

John Lennon headshot

Date of Birth:

9 October 1940

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10½" (1.79 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Some Other Guys

Ringo Starr

Ringo Starr headshot

Date of Birth:

7 July 1940

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Some Other Guys

