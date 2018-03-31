Movie Synopsis:

Krash decides to throw his best buddy Barry an unforgettable birthday party. He contacts the DejaVu Agency, which organizes exciting time travel adventures. A cataclysmic accident occurs after the Kikoriki crew fail to follow the rules and scatter the group across time. Krash has to find and retrieve his friends through the ages with the help of his alter ego from another time and place, who materializes out of the rupture in the space-time continuum. Just when you thought the Kikoriki adventures couldn't get wilder, along comes this thrilling time travel adventure suitable for all ages across the globe.