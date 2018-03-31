* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Kikoriki Deja Vu Smeshariki. Dezha vyu

Leeds Young Film Festival Release Date

Tuesday 3rd April 2018
new Kikoriki Deja Vu poster
Suitable for all ages.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

At Leeds Young Film Festival. Show listing.

Directed by:

Denis Chernov

Written by:

Denis Chernov, Jeffrey Hylton and Dmitriy Yakovenko

Produced by:

Fedor Bondarchuk, Ilya Popov and Dmitriy Rudovskiy

Genre:

Animation

Language:

Russian

Runtime:

1 hour 25 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Krash decides to throw his best buddy Barry an unforgettable birthday party. He contacts the DejaVu Agency, which organizes exciting time travel adventures. A cataclysmic accident occurs after the Kikoriki crew fail to follow the rules and scatter the group across time. Krash has to find and retrieve his friends through the ages with the help of his alter ego from another time and place, who materializes out of the rupture in the space-time continuum. Just when you thought the Kikoriki adventures couldn't get wilder, along comes this thrilling time travel adventure suitable for all ages across the globe.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Kikoriki Deja Vu.

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 07:23 31st March 2018