Yardie

5.3 / 176 votes

UK Premiere

Tuesday 21st August 2018
UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 31st August 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2018-February 2019
?
Yardie poster
Contains strong language, violence and drug misuse. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screenings in 190 cinemas on Thursday 23rd August 2018 - view the list.
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 4 cinemas - view the list.

Directed by:

Idris Elba

Written by:

Victor Headley, Brock Norman Brock and Martin Stellman

Produced by:

Gina Carter and Robin Gutch

Starring:

Stephen Graham, Aml Ameen, Mark Rhino Smith, Fraser James, Calvin Demba and Akin Gazi

Genre:

Crime

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 41 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Set in '70s Kingston and '80s Hackney, Yardie centres on the life of a young Jamaican man named D, who has never fully recovered from the murder, committed during his childhood, of his older brother Jerry Dread. D grows up under the wing of a Kingston Don and music producer named King Fox. Fox dispatches him to London, where he reconnects with his childhood sweetheart, Yvonne, and his daughter who he's not seen since she was a baby. He also hooks up with a soundclash crew, called High Noon. But before he can be convinced to abandon his life of crime and follow "the righteous path", he encounters the man who shot his brother 10 years earlier, and embarks on a bloody, explosive quest for retribution - a quest which brings him into conflict with vicious London gangster Rico.

Yardie Cast

Stephen Graham

Stephen Graham headshot

Date of Birth:

3 August 1973

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Man With the Iron HeartYardieGreyhound

Aml Ameen

Aml Ameen headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Yardie

Mark Rhino Smith

Mark Rhino Smith headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Yardie

Fraser James

Fraser James headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Yardie

Calvin Demba

Calvin Demba headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Yardie

Akin Gazi

Akin Gazi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Yardie

Last update was at 22:44 18th August 2018