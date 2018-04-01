* × Change Settings

Tongue Cutters Tungeskjærerne

Leeds Young Film Festival Release Date

Wednesday 4th April 2018
new Tongue Cutters poster
Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

At Leeds Young Film Festival. Show listing.

Directed by:

Solveig Melkeraaen

Written by:

Solveig Melkeraaen

Produced by:

Ingvil Giske

Starring:

Tobias Evensen and Ylva Melkeraaen Lundell

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Norwegian

Runtime:

1 hour 25 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Hidden between a row of fishermen gutting fish, standing on a floor full of blood and intestines we find Tobias (10). In front of him is a big box filled with cod heads. With an almost frightening pace he slices and cuts the tongues off the heads, and puts them on a big nail. In the northern part of Norway, Tobias and many other children work as cod tongue cutters. The tongues are considered a delicacy, and they are exported around the world to countries like China and Japan. But in Northern Norway they are simply everyday food when in season. The children start from the age of 6, and can earn a lot of money during a winter season. This job has always been reserved for the children, as long as the fishing industry has existed. They even have their own cod tongue cutting championship every February. This winter, city girl Ylva (9), from Oslo, will spend her winter vacation up in the North. Normally she lives far away from cod heads, sharp knives, fish blood and intestines, but this winter she will visit her grandparents to try and learn the art of cutting tongues, just like her mother and her grandfather did before her.

Reviews

Tongue Cutters Cast

Tobias Evensen

Tobias Evensen headshot

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Tongue Cutters

Ylva Melkeraaen Lundell

Ylva Melkeraaen Lundell headshot

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Tongue Cutters

