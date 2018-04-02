* × Change Settings

Penny Slinger: Out of the Shadows

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 5th April 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-October 2018
?
new Penny Slinger: Out of the Shadows poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Thursday 5th April 2018 view the list.

Directed by:

Richard Kovitch

Written by:

Richard Kovitch

Produced by:

Richard Kovitch

Starring:

Maria Blum, Tim Blum, Jack Bond, Michael Bracewell, Susanka Fraey and Anke Kempkes

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

Penny Slinger - Out Of The Shadows is the incredible, untold story of the British artist Penny Slinger and the traumatic events that led to the creation of her masterpiece, the 1977 photo-romance, An Exorcism.

Penny Slinger: Out of the Shadows Cast

Maria Blum

Maria Blum headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Penny Slinger: Out of the Shadows

Tim Blum

Tim Blum headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Penny Slinger: Out of the Shadows

Jack Bond

Jack Bond headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Penny Slinger: Out of the Shadows

Michael Bracewell

Michael Bracewell headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Penny Slinger: Out of the Shadows

Susanka Fraey

Susanka Fraey headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Penny Slinger: Out of the Shadows

Anke Kempkes

Anke Kempkes headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Penny Slinger: Out of the Shadows

