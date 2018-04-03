* × Change Settings

The Great Buddha +

East Asian Film Festival Ireland Release Date

Saturday 7th April 2018
Directed by:

Hsin-yao Huang

Written by:

Hsin-yao Huang

Produced by:

Mong-Hong Chung and Ju Feng Yeh

Starring:

Cres Chuang, Bamboo Chu-Sheng Chen, Leon Dai, Shao-Huai Chang, Kuo-Lin Ting and Na-Dou Lin

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Min Nan

Runtime:

1 hour 42 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Pickle is a night security guard at a bronze statue factory. His colleague, Belly Bottom, works as a recycling collector during the day, and Pickle's biggest pleasure in life is flicking through the porn magazines Belly Bottom collects in the small hours in the security room. Having late night snacks and watching television are an integral part of their dull lives. One day when the television is broken, their lives are changed forever. The story involves gods, the middle-aged men's sexual desire and the conversation between ghosts and humans. Maybe the audience will find it preposterous, but isn't life itself a farce.

Reviews

The Great Buddha + Cast

Cres Chuang

Cres Chuang headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Great Buddha +

Bamboo Chu-Sheng Chen

Bamboo Chu-Sheng Chen headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Great Buddha +

Leon Dai

Leon Dai headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Great Buddha +

Shao-Huai Chang

Shao-Huai Chang headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Great Buddha +

Kuo-Lin Ting

Kuo-Lin Ting headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Great Buddha +

Na-Dou Lin

Na-Dou Lin headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 2½" (1.59 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Great Buddha +

