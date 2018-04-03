Pickle is a night security guard at a bronze statue factory. His colleague, Belly Bottom, works as a recycling collector during the day, and Pickle's biggest pleasure in life is flicking through the porn magazines Belly Bottom collects in the small hours in the security room. Having late night snacks and watching television are an integral part of their dull lives. One day when the television is broken, their lives are changed forever. The story involves gods, the middle-aged men's sexual desire and the conversation between ghosts and humans. Maybe the audience will find it preposterous, but isn't life itself a farce.
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
The Great Buddha +
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
The Great Buddha +
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
The Great Buddha +
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
The Great Buddha +
Unknown
Unknown
5' 5" (1.65 m)
The Great Buddha +
Unknown
Unknown
5' 2½" (1.59 m)
The Great Buddha +