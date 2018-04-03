* × Change Settings

Seventy-Seven Days Qi shi qi tian

East Asian Film Festival Ireland Release Date

Sunday 8th April 2018
Directed by:

Hantang Zhao

Written by:

Jinling Cao, Zheng Gao, Hantang Zhao and Houheng Zhou

Starring:

Hantang Zhao and Yiyan Jiang

Genres:

Adventure, Drama

Language:

Mandarin

Runtime:

1 hour 55 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Encouraged by Lan Tian -a steadfast girl in a wheelchair, Yang crosses the Qiang Tang dead zone.

Reviews

Seventy-Seven Days Cast

Hantang Zhao

Hantang Zhao headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Seventy-Seven Days

Yiyan Jiang

Yiyan Jiang headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Seventy-Seven Days

Recommendations

