We Have Rather Been Invaded

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 6th April 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-October 2018
Directed by:

Ed Webb-Ingall, Steve Farrer and Neil Bartlett

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 30 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Ed Webb-Ingall looks at the legacy of Section 28, the role of activism and our understanding of this legislation thirty years on.

