'I refuse to do any measuring. I do a lot of listening.' In his tiny, one-room school in Brooklyn, Stephen Haff teaches forty kids reading, creative writing and Latin. His classes are free, and offered to the children of Latino immigrant families, creating a much needed haven for kids who are often overlooked to explore their creativity.
Filmed in the run-up to the 2016 US election, with its anti-immigrant, anti-Latino rhetoric, and with financial difficulties threatening the school, Still Waters explores the profound power of learning.