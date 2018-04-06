* × Change Settings

Still Waters

DocHouse Release Date

Saturday 7th April 2018
new Still Waters poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Peter Gordon

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

'I refuse to do any measuring. I do a lot of listening.' In his tiny, one-room school in Brooklyn, Stephen Haff teaches forty kids reading, creative writing and Latin. His classes are free, and offered to the children of Latino immigrant families, creating a much needed haven for kids who are often overlooked to explore their creativity.

Filmed in the run-up to the 2016 US election, with its anti-immigrant, anti-Latino rhetoric, and with financial difficulties threatening the school, Still Waters explores the profound power of learning.

