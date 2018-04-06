* × Change Settings

Rajaratha

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 8th April 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-October 2018
Contains moderate violence and threat. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Anup Bhandari

Written by:

Anup Bhandari

Produced by:

Vishu Dakkappagari, Ajay Reddy, Sathish Sastry and Anju Vallabh

Starring:

Nirup Bhandari, Avantika Shetty, Arya and P. Ravi Shankar

Genres:

Adventure, Comedy, Romance

Language:

Kannada

Runtime:

2 hours 19 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

It's a story of a Bus traveling from Rigalore(an imaginary place in malnad region of karnataka) to Chennai via Bengaluru. The journey has the hero and heroine occupying it and well accompanied by fellow passengers. The love between the hero and heroine starts blossoming with the present happenings and the memories of past with a few hiccups in the journey. There's another dimension to the story which takes shape after about 70% of the movie and that can only be watched in the theatre. Overall it's a proper romantic comedy movie which looks very fresh with a additional message.

Rajaratha Cast

Nirup Bhandari

Nirup Bhandari headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Rajaratha

Avantika Shetty

Avantika Shetty headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Rajaratha

Arya

Arya headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Rajaratha

P. Ravi Shankar

P. Ravi Shankar headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Rajaratha

