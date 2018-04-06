Movie Synopsis:

It's a story of a Bus traveling from Rigalore(an imaginary place in malnad region of karnataka) to Chennai via Bengaluru. The journey has the hero and heroine occupying it and well accompanied by fellow passengers. The love between the hero and heroine starts blossoming with the present happenings and the memories of past with a few hiccups in the journey. There's another dimension to the story which takes shape after about 70% of the movie and that can only be watched in the theatre. Overall it's a proper romantic comedy movie which looks very fresh with a additional message.