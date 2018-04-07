* × Change Settings

Above & Beyond: Giving Up the Day Job

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 12th April 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-October 2018
?
new Above & Beyond: Giving Up the Day Job poster
Contains mild bad language. Suitable for 8 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 12 cinemas on Thursday 12th April 2018 view the list.

Directed by:

Myles Desenberg and Paul Dugdale

Produced by:

Ned Doyle and Lundi Shackleton

Starring:

Jono Grant, Tony McGuinness and Paavo Siljamäki

Genres:

Documentary, Music

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 43 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In 2016, Jono Grant, Tony McGuinness and Paavo Siljamäki (aka Above & Beyond - one of the world's most successful dance acts) left the electronic music world behind.

Above & Beyond Acoustic: Giving Up The Day Job follows the Grammy nominated group's unlikely journey from the DJ booth to the Hollywood Bowl, from the initial re-imagining of songs at Abbey Road Studios, through to their presentation at iconic venues such as London's Royal Albert Hall, the Sydney Opera House and finally the Hollywood Bowl, where they were joined by a 34-piece orchestra.

The film offers an intimate, behind-the-scenes glimpse of one of the world's biggest dance acts as they risk it all to go acoustic.

Reviews

Above & Beyond: Giving Up the Day Job Cast

Jono Grant

Jono Grant headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Above & Beyond: Giving Up the Day Job

Tony McGuinness

Tony McGuinness headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Above & Beyond: Giving Up the Day Job

Paavo Siljamäki

Paavo Siljamäki headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Above & Beyond: Giving Up the Day Job

