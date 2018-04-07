* × Change Settings

Jeffrey

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 13th April 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-October 2018
Current Status:complete

In 1 cinema on Friday 13th April 2018 view the list.

Directed by:

Yanillys Perez

Produced by:

Thibaud Billiard, Maribel Hinojosa and Yanillys Perez

Starring:

Luis Manuel Aguilo, Irvin Alberti, Alexandra de la Cruz, Alexandro de la Cruz, Jeyson de la Cruz and Joselito De La Cruz

Genres:

Drama, Family

Language:

Spanish

Runtime:

1 hour 18 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

12-year-old Jeffrey is a small boy with big dreams - he hopes to rescue his household from destitution by becoming a Reggaeton singer. The third of nine children, he's fiercely loyal to his family, and sweetly protective of his younger sister. He's driven by both ambition and a strong work ethic, whether he's recording a song or washing car windscreens. His resilience and enthusiasm is infectious and you'll be rooting for him all the way in this tale of hope and strength against the odds, which blurs the lines of reality with a fascinating blend of documentary and fiction.

Reviews

