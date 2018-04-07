Movie Synopsis:

12-year-old Jeffrey is a small boy with big dreams - he hopes to rescue his household from destitution by becoming a Reggaeton singer. The third of nine children, he's fiercely loyal to his family, and sweetly protective of his younger sister. He's driven by both ambition and a strong work ethic, whether he's recording a song or washing car windscreens. His resilience and enthusiasm is infectious and you'll be rooting for him all the way in this tale of hope and strength against the odds, which blurs the lines of reality with a fascinating blend of documentary and fiction.