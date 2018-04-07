Mala Junta

Tano, a rebellious teenager from Santiago, is caught stealing and therefore sent to southern Chile under the care of his father, whom he hasn't seen in years. Avoiding the discipline that's imposed on him, Tano meets Cheo, a young and shy boy who is bullied at school for his indigenous origins. The strange death of a Mapuche leader unleashes a spree of violence in the area, forcing Tano and Cheo to unite against their violent surroundings.
