* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Mala Junta

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 13th April 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-October 2018
?
new Mala Junta poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Friday 13th April 2018 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Friday 27th April 2018.

Directed by:

Claudia Huaiquimilla

Written by:

Pablo Greene and Claudia Huaiquimilla

Produced by:

Pablo Greene, Rebeca Gutiérrez Campos and Eduardo Villalobos

Starring:

Andrew Bargsted, Eliseo Fernández, Francisco Pérez-Bannen, Francisca Gavilán, Ariel Mateluna and Sebastián Ayala

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Spanish

Runtime:

1 hour 29 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Tano, a rebellious teenager from Santiago, is caught stealing and therefore sent to southern Chile under the care of his father, whom he hasn't seen in years. Avoiding the discipline that's imposed on him, Tano meets Cheo, a young and shy boy who is bullied at school for his indigenous origins. The strange death of a Mapuche leader unleashes a spree of violence in the area, forcing Tano and Cheo to unite against their violent surroundings.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Mala Junta is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Mala Junta.

Mala Junta Cast

Andrew Bargsted

Andrew Bargsted headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

MarilynMala Junta

Eliseo Fernández

Eliseo Fernández headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mala Junta

Francisco Pérez-Bannen

Francisco Pérez-Bannen headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mala Junta

Francisca Gavilán

Francisca Gavilán headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 2½" (1.59 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mala Junta

Ariel Mateluna

Ariel Mateluna headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mala Junta

Sebastián Ayala

Sebastián Ayala headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mala Junta

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 08:54 7th April 2018